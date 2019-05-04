For Donald Cerrone, Cowboy isn’t just a nickname (UFC Ottawa video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

A nickname isn’t often rooted in the heart of a fighter, it’s something they’ve been labeled with along the journey. For Donald Cerrone, Cowboy is much more than just a nickname, it’s something he is.

Being a Cowboy is something that permeates from Cerrone’s being. It’s not just what he does, but how he does it, how he lives his life. Whether it be in the cage or outside of it, Cerrone will never simply be Donald, he’ll always be Cowboy.

Ahead of his UFC on ESPN+ 9 main event showdown with Al Iaquinta, Cerrone gives us a peak inside of his life on the BMF Ranch outside of Albuquerque, N.M. (Yeah, we know it’s a promo for a UFC sponsor, but the video holds up on its own as a good snapshot of Cowboy.)

