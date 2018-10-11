For Bobby McIntyre, CageSport is His Launch Pad to the Global Stage

Though it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster 2018 for lightweight Bobby McIntyre, overall he feels he’s had a pretty solid year.

While he has split his two fights, going 1-1, McIntyre feels like he’s done some good things in both fights and equated himself well in the cage.

“I took a decision loss in Oregon (in May to Carson Frei),” McIntyre told MMAWeekly.com. “I just wasn’t as active as I should have been. I did a lot of damage, but ultimately I was bottom the most, so that’s what I think made me lose the decision.

“After that, I took a fight on short notice (against Charon Spain in June) and did pretty good. So 2018 has been going good. I’m still feeling good and I’m in shape and ready for this upcoming fight.”

McIntyre feels that while he made some mistakes in the Frei fight, it wasn’t enough to warrant an overhaul of his game, so for the most part he’s stayed his course this year.

“There are things that I’m not changing up definitely, but there are some things I will change after taking a look at every fight and learning from it,” said McIntyre. “I’m going to implement my game a little bit more and complete my MMA game.

“Ultimately, I’m making sure I put the work in in the gym and keeping my mind right. I do a lot of mental training as well. Believing in myself is also another big thing. All those things together is what I believe makes me a complete fighter and has allowed me to do so well the last two years.”

McIntyre (8-5) will look to pick up his fifth win in six bouts when he takes on Nathan Thompson (7-6) in the 155-pound main event of CageSport 53 in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday.

“I feel like it’s a decent match-up,” said McIntyre. “We have similar records. To get the win I just need to go out there, stay loose and stay one step ahead of (Thompson). I’m looking to get the finish and end it in the first round; if not, I’ll be ready for a war.”

Having had a solid couple of years in a row, McIntyre is looking to translate his success in the cage into opportunities to take his career to the next level in 2019.

“Really, the goal is to keep finishing opponents and get my name out there,” said Thompson. “I want to be a world champion in the UFC or Bellator. I feel I have the skill and ability and determination to do that.

“I feel that if I keep finishing people and doing what I am, some doors will open for me. I feel like there are some eyes on me right now, so I’ve got to keep doing what I’m doing and get the W’s.”