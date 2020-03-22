Follow Zhang Weili’s historic journey to becoming the first Chinese UFC champion

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 22, 2020
Zhang Weili became the first ever Chinese UFC champion in 2019 when she defeated Jessica Andrade for the women’s strawweight title. Follow Weili’s historic journey to becoming the first Chinese UFC champion.

Weili recently defeated former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk in their epic UFC 248 co-main event battle, which was her first title defense. Check out the Zhang vs. Joanna video recap below.

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 248: Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

