FMD: Big Trouble in Little Bangkok Set For November 3

September 17, 2018
Thailand’s premier MMA promotion returns after a yearlong hiatus with an event on Nov. 3. Entitled Full Metal Dojo: Big Trouble in Little Bangkok, the show will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between two fighters who have established themselves on the Southeast Asian scene.

Mehdi Bagheri (4-0) returns to the FMD cage to take on Glenn Sparv (19-5). The former is coming off an impressive win in Bangkok, while the latter travels all across the region to compete and has won seven out of his last eight fights.

The man who Bagheri beat last time out is Javier Trujillo (3-1) and he will also be on this card. The American welterweight is slated to face New Zealand’s Daniel Kerr (2-3) in a bout that pits two Bangkok based fighters together.

TRENDING > Who Came Up with the UFC Octagon?

Another American booked to compete on Nov. 3 is Tommy Hayden (11-4). Also based in Bangkok, the UFC veteran will be looking to bounce back from a loss to Jason Ponet in the main event of FMD 15 last year.

The event is set for Bangkok and is likely to take place at the Insanity Night Club. It has emerged as the home of Full Metal Dojo although the venue has not been confirmed at the time of writing. 

               

