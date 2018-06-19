Men’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings (125-pound limit)

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.

Not only does UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson sit atop the Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings, he is widely argued to be one of, if not thee, greatest fighters of all time. The only criticism is some people arguing that his division isn’t one of the toughest in the sport.

Johnson is scheduled to rematch Henry Cejudo in the UFC 227 co-headliner in August with bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw rematching Cody Garbrandt in the main event.

Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.

Demetrious Johnson Henry Cejudo (3) Sergio Pettis (4) Joseph Benavides (2) Ray Borg Jussier Formiga Matheus Nicolau John Moraga Deiveson Figueiredo Dustin Ortiz

*Previous ranking in parentheses

