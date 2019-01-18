Flyweight Championship Headlines Invicta FC 34

Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan. is the birthplace of Invicta Fighting Championships, hosting the promotion’s first four events.

Nearly six years after its inaugural event, Invicta returns home to Memorial Hall, the site of Invicta FC 34 on Friday, Feb. 15.

The night’s main event pits top-ranked contender Vanessa Porto (20-8) up against surging Pearl Gonzalez (9-3) for the vacant Invicta FC flyweight championship.

Brazil’s Porto is a former flyweight title challenger, with this most recent opportunity at gold coming on the heels of stoppage wins over Milana Dudieva and Mariana Morais.

After a stint with the UFC, Gonzalez joined the Invicta roster last year and wasted no time establishing herself as a fighter to watch. In three appearances for the promotion, the Chicago native remains undefeated, with victories against Kali Robbins, Barbara Acioly and Daiane Firmino.

In order to determine the division’s No. 1 contender and next 125-pound title challenger, Invicta will host a tournament at Invicta FC 34 featuring four talented flyweights: UFC veteran Milana Dudieva (12-7) battles undefeated Brogan “Killer Bee” Walker-Sanchez (6-0), while The Ultimate Fighter season 26 competitor DeAnna “Vitamin D” Bennett (9-4-1) tangles with 21-year-old prospect Miranda “Fear The” Maverick (4-1).

The winners of each semifinal bout at Invicta FC 34 will then meet in the tournament’s final round at an event later this year.

Serving as the flyweight tournament reserve bout, streaking Tracy Cortez (4-1) takes on Mexico’s Karina Rodriguez (6-3).

Plus, former featherweight title challenger Faith “The Immortal” McMah (6-3) returns to the Invicta cage for a scrap with Helena “Pretty” Kolesnyk (5-2, 1 NC).

Invicta FC 34 Fight Card

Flyweight Title Bout: Vanessa Porto vs. Pearl Gonzalez

Flyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout: Milana Dudieva vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez

Flyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout: DeAnna Bennett vs. Miranda Maverick

Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez vs. Karina Rodriguez

Featherweight Bout: Faith McMah vs. Helena Kolesnyk

Additional bouts for Invicta FC 34 will be announced shortly.