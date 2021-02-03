Floyd Mayweather’s return opposite YouTuber Logan Paul gets sidelined

Jake and Logan Paul are YouTube sensations that have been making waves in boxing, primarily because they’re good at promotion. But Logan Paul’s big exhibition bout opposite former Conor McGregor opponent Floyd Mayweather has been delayed.

The bout was set to happen on Feb. 20, but Fanmio CEO Solomon Engel recently told ESPN that the bout has been delayed with hopes to announce a new date soon.

“After an absolutely tremendous response to the fight announcement, we’re hoping to announce a new date very soon along with some new exciting details,” Engel said in a statement, giving no reason for why the bout was delayed.

Mayweather (50-0) last fought professionally when he TKO’d Conor McGregor in August of 2017. He then defeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a 2018 exhibition bout.

Logan Paul has boxed twice. He fought to a majority draw opposite fellow YouTube sensation KSI in 2018. Paul then lost a split decision to KSI in their 2019 rematch, which was considered his professional boxing debut.

Logan’s brother, Jake, is 2-0 as a professional boxer, defeating another YouTuber, AnEsonGib, in his first fight and then beating former NBA star Nate Robinson in his second bout.

Jake now has a professional boxing bout lined up against former ONE Championship and Bellator champion Ben Askren on April 17.

