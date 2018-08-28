Floyd Mayweather Welcomes Conor McGregor To Train Together For His Fight at UFC 229

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 28, 2018
As Conor McGregor prepares to relocate his training camp from Ireland to Las Vegas, he just received an interesting offer to help him get ready to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Former opponent and regular verbal sparring partner Floyd Mayweather says that he would be more than happy to host McGregor at his gym to help him prepare for the upcoming lightweight title fight on Oct. 6.

“Leading up to the fight when McGregor gets to Vegas, I know the UFC got a training facility, but we’d like for him to workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club,” Mayweather told TMZ this week.

For all the bad blood that was spewed between the two fighters ahead of their massive pay-per-view last year, Mayweather has complimented McGregor before and it seems like whatever ill feelings were left behind from their fight have disappeared.

Mayweather paid credit to McGregor as a tough competitor, which is why he knows Nurmagomedov is going to have his hands full at UFC 229.

“Conor, he’s not going to back down and he’s not a scared fighter at all. So win, lose or draw, Conor’s going to come to fight,” Mayweather said.

The multi-time, multi-weight world champion boxer didn’t offer much in terms of a prediction because he’s never actually seen Nurmagomedov fight before.

That being said, Mayweather knows what McGregor will bring into their fight and that’s going to be tough for anybody to deal with no matter the skill level.

“I don’t really have a prediction cause I’ve never seen the guy that’s facing Conor McGregor but from what I know, he’s a hell of a guy on the ground, hell of a grappler and he can wrestle but the fans want to see you stand up and fight,” Mayweather said. “That’s what the fans like to see. So Conor McGregor, he’s a tough competitor like I said before.

“Conor McGregor’s not going to back down from anyone, he’s not scared. He’s a warrior.”

               

