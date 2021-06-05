Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul weigh-in | Live

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 5, 2021
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will officially weigh in today for their exhibition boxing match. The two will box in an eight-round bout tomorrow in Miami, Fla.

Paul, a YouTube personality turned professional boxer, is 0-1 in his boxing career while Mayweather has a legendary 50-0 record. There will not be judges ringside for the bout or a winner declared if the match goes the distance. The only way a winner will be declared is in the event of a finish.

