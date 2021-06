Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul weigh-in and face-offs | Video

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul officially weighed in on Saturday for their exhibition boxing bout on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. Watch the two as they went face-to-face after stepping on the scales.

Mayweather tipped the scales at 155 pounds even while Paul officially weighed in at 189.5 pounds.

