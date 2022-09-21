Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2 in the works

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 21, 2022
No Comments

According to Floyd Mayweather, he will fight former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor, again.

“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather to the Daily Mail.

Their rematch still has some details to be worked out, according to the boxer.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition,” Mayweather said. When pressed for his reason, Mayweather said, “I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.”

This would be the second time the pair meet in the cage. The first fight, in 2016 was one of the biggest draws in all of combat sports. Mayweather defeated McGregor in the tenth round.

“So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself,” Mayweather said.

McGregor is currently recovering from a bad leg break suffered in his last UFC fight, a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout.

