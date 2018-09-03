Floyd Mayweather Sr. Claims Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 Boxing Match Being Talked About

If you couldn’t get enough of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor the first time around, don’t fear, you may get a chance to see a repeat. That is, according to Mayweather’s father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., who recently told Helen Yee that “they’re talking like (Mayweather) and Conor McGregor are gonna fight.”

Mayweather Sr. didn’t exactly say who “they” were, but he is presumably referring to the two camps.

“That’s what it sounds like. I don’t know for sure, but I’m just saying the way things are sounding right now to me. It sounds like [Mayweather] is going to fight again, and Conor McGregor, he wants to fight again. Even though he don’t want to fight again, but he’ll fight again just to try to show his people what he can do – which is nothing.

“This time here, I’m gonna make sure that he is stretched out,” Mayweather Sr. said. “All the way out of the game. I want to make sure he don’t come back no more.”

While there have been rumblings in the past about Mayweather and McGregor going at it in the Octagon, Mayweather has backed off of his interest in doing that and doesn’t appear any longer to be considering a mixed martial arts bout. Mayweather Sr., however, seems to think there is interest from both sides in another boxing match.

“I’m just saying, I’m thinking they’re gonna fight the same way,” he said. “I think that Conor McGregor wants to get that win back that he had, which is never coming back to him anyway, so.

“It’s being talked about and it sounds like a lot of interest is in it right now.”

Considering that Mayweather vs. McGregor was one of the highest grossing single-day sporting events of all time, there is certainly a lot of financial incentive for a rematch, whether it be in a cage or a ring.

Mayweather Sr.’s recent comments, though, seemed to come out of nowhere, as there hasn’t really been much other chatter about a rematch of any kind. Plus, it has to be taken into consideration the source. Mayweather Sr. and his son haven’t always been on the best of terms, so it’s difficult to rate how much credence should be given to his recent comments.

Take it for what it’s worth, but what’s your interest in running back Mayweather vs. McGregor?

(Courtesy of Helen Yee Sports)