Floyd Mayweather Punks Opponent, Alludes to $9 Million Payday

December 31, 2018
No Comments

When the fight was first announced for RIZIN, questions abounded about the rule set for Floyd Mayweather’s bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. After the smoke cleared, it became a three-round boxing match, falling fully in Mayweather’s wheelhouse.

Cries immediately went out of Mayweather performing another money grab and it certainly appeared to play out that way, as the fight happened on New Year’s Eve in Japan.

Mayweather made quick work of Nasukawa, dropping him several times en route to a first-round stoppage, and what he alluded to as a $9 million payday.

After the bout, cries rang out once again about Mayweather and mixed martial arts, but let’s just say, we’re not holding our collective breath in wait for it to actually happen.

