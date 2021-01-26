HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredFloyd Mayweather rips Conor McGregor (aka Con Artist McLoser) following UFC 257 knockout

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor UFC 229 NY Presser

hot-sauce-featuredKhabib and Conor McGregor trade shots after UFC 257

Conor McGregor UFC 257 cold open

hot-sauce-featuredWatch the UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 cold open ahead of the fights

Dana White and Floyd Mayweather - UFC 245 comments

hot-sauce-featuredDana White shreds Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match

Floyd Mayweather rips Conor McGregor (aka Con Artist McLoser) following UFC 257 knockout

January 25, 2021
NoNo Comments

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor have a storied past, but Mayweather ripped into him again following McGregor’s UFC 257 knockout loss to Dustin Poirier.

Mayweather and McGregor took jabs at each other on social media until it eventually led to the Irishman’s first professional boxing bout, opposite the undefeated boxing great.

McGregor lasted into the tenth round, but that’s where Mayweather stopped him via technical knockout.

Prior to the fight with Poirier, McGregor had been talking about a potential return to boxing to fight Manny Pacquiao.

After Poirier knocked McGregor out in the second round of Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner, Mayweather took a hard shot at McGregor via Instagram.

“I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated. That just lets you all know that racism still exist.

“Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up! This is what they hate.

“It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people.

“Connor cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that, it’s like my leftovers eating leftovers.”

Floyd Mayweather

TRENDING > Dana White shreds Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match

Trending Video > UFC 257 recap & highlights

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA