Floyd Mayweather rips Conor McGregor (aka Con Artist McLoser) following UFC 257 knockout

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor have a storied past, but Mayweather ripped into him again following McGregor’s UFC 257 knockout loss to Dustin Poirier.

Mayweather and McGregor took jabs at each other on social media until it eventually led to the Irishman’s first professional boxing bout, opposite the undefeated boxing great.

McGregor lasted into the tenth round, but that’s where Mayweather stopped him via technical knockout.

Prior to the fight with Poirier, McGregor had been talking about a potential return to boxing to fight Manny Pacquiao.

After Poirier knocked McGregor out in the second round of Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner, Mayweather took a hard shot at McGregor via Instagram.

“I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated. That just lets you all know that racism still exist.

“Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up! This is what they hate.

“It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people.

“Connor cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that, it’s like my leftovers eating leftovers.” Floyd Mayweather

