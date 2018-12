Floyd Mayweather Still Open To Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I’ll Take Care of Him, Too’

Floyd Mayweather took the occasion at the Rizin 14 press conference from Las Vegas to declare himself to be the Face of Combat Sports.

When asked about Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, he said that he already took care of McGregor and concerning Khabib said, “I’ll take care of him, too.”