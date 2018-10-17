Floyd Mayweather Backs Off MMA Fight, Criticizes Khabib: ‘I’m the A Side!’

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

After he defeated Conor McGregor in the Irishman’s first professional boxing match, Floyd “Money” Mayweather teased the idea of crossing over into mixed martial arts… potentially for a blockbuster rematch. Mayweather and UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley were even promoting the idea that they were going to train together for Mayweather’s MMA debut. Alas, the crossover never happened.

Now that Mayweather has been trading barbs with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who also just recently defeated McGregor, it appears that the undefeated boxer’s MMA venture is dead and buried.

When Mayweather spoke with TMZ Sports recently about a potential fight with Nurmagomedov, who tossed around outrageous dollar figures, criticized Nurmagomedov for the post-fight brawl after the McGregor bout, and dropped his usual line, “I’m Floyd Mayweather; I’m the A side. You call me out, you’re coming to my world.”

TRENDING > NBA Commissioner Has Advice for Dana White Dealing with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Though McGregor seemed to make the Mayweather bout materialize out of thin air when no one thought it could over happen, it’s highly unlikely that Nurmagomedov could pull off the same stunt.

But what do you think? Are we eventually going to see Mayweather vs. Khabib? And would you even want to see it?