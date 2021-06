Floyd Mayweather had no training camp and has no strategy for Logan Paul (video)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. spoke with the media on Thursday ahead of his exhibition boxing bout against Logan Paul in Miami. “Money” admitted that he didn’t really have a training camp for Sunday’s boxing bout and doesn’t have a strategy for the YouTube personality and actor turned professional boxer.

Georges St-Pierre says it’s a mistake to think Logan and Jake Paul can compete with elite boxers or mixed martial artists

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face-off video