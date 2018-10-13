HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

featuredFloyd Mayweather Expects Khabib Nurmagomedov to Pay ‘Huge Fine’ For UFC 229 Brawl

Conor McGregor UFC 229 Official Weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor’s Head Coach Predicts His Next Opponent, Timeline for Return

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Threatens to Leave the UFC in Support of Teammate

Ryan Bader atop Bellator 199 cage

featuredRyan Bader Knows He’s the Worst Possible Matchup for Matt Mitrione in the Bellator Grand Prix

Floyd Mayweather Expects Khabib Nurmagomedov to Pay ‘Huge Fine’ For UFC 229 Brawl

October 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov is likely bracing for a stiff penalty for his role in the brawl that followed his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

After submitting McGregor in the fourth round, Nurmagomedov leapt over the cage in an attempt to get at the Irishman’s training partner Dillon Danis, who was working his corner for the fight.

Nurmagomedov jumping into the crowd then lead to another assault inside the cage with McGregor throwing punches and defending himself from three of the Russian’s teammates.

As of now, both Nurmagomedov and McGregor have been temporarily suspended by the Nevada Commission pending an upcoming hearing on Oct. 24 where they could impose further sanctions while an investigation is ongoing.

Mayweather has his own experience in a similar situation after a melee broke out during his fight with Zab Judah back in 2006.

“From what I heard was that [Khabib Nurmagomedov] after the fight, [Conor] McGregor‘s opponent jumped out the ring and was fighting people in the crowd. Very unprofessional,” Mayweather said when speaking to ITP Live.

“It’s going to be a huge fine, pretty sure. Because with my fight with Zab Judah, it was a crazy melee in the ring and there was a huge penalty, a huge fine. If I’m not mistaken, seven figures. not to me, but could have been to Zab Judah or my uncle Roger or even Leonard Ellerbe. So I know with a guy jumping out the cage into the audience and fighting different people, the fine is going to be crazy.”

In the incident Mayweather referenced, Judah was fined a whopping $250,000 — his entire cut of the fight purse — and his license was revoked for one year. Judah’s father/trainer had to pay $100,000 fine and also had his license revoked for one year. Floyd Mayweather’s longtime business partner Leonard Ellerbe was fined $50,000 and suspended for four months for his role in the brawl.

Considering that amount of money 12 years ago, Mayweather expects the hammer to fall on Nurmagomedov rather harshly when he goes before the commission.

The Nevada Commission already held Nurmagomedov’s $2 million purse after his win over McGregor last Saturday night with no word on when they will release that money to the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

For his part, UFC president Dana White predicated that Nurmagomedov would likely face a fine around $250,000 and maybe a suspension for four to six months but it’s impossible to know at this time how the Nevada Commission will react.

Even if the commission hits Nurmagomedov with a 20-percent fine for his actions, he would end up paying a massive $400,000 penalty as a result.

The final decision on Nurmagomedov’s punishment isn’t likely to come during the meeting on Oct. 24, but the commission may issue an indefinite suspension pending the outcome of a full investigation into the situation. It’s more likely the commission will hold a hearing in November to dish out whatever punishment will be coming for Nurmagomedov and McGregor for their roles in the melee.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA