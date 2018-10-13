Floyd Mayweather Expects Khabib Nurmagomedov to Pay ‘Huge Fine’ For UFC 229 Brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov is likely bracing for a stiff penalty for his role in the brawl that followed his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

After submitting McGregor in the fourth round, Nurmagomedov leapt over the cage in an attempt to get at the Irishman’s training partner Dillon Danis, who was working his corner for the fight.

Nurmagomedov jumping into the crowd then lead to another assault inside the cage with McGregor throwing punches and defending himself from three of the Russian’s teammates.

As of now, both Nurmagomedov and McGregor have been temporarily suspended by the Nevada Commission pending an upcoming hearing on Oct. 24 where they could impose further sanctions while an investigation is ongoing.

Mayweather has his own experience in a similar situation after a melee broke out during his fight with Zab Judah back in 2006.

“From what I heard was that [Khabib Nurmagomedov] after the fight, [Conor] McGregor‘s opponent jumped out the ring and was fighting people in the crowd. Very unprofessional,” Mayweather said when speaking to ITP Live.

“It’s going to be a huge fine, pretty sure. Because with my fight with Zab Judah, it was a crazy melee in the ring and there was a huge penalty, a huge fine. If I’m not mistaken, seven figures. not to me, but could have been to Zab Judah or my uncle Roger or even Leonard Ellerbe. So I know with a guy jumping out the cage into the audience and fighting different people, the fine is going to be crazy.”

'Unprofessional' Khabib can expect 'crazy fine' after McGregor brawl, says Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/msePrgGFAm — UFC Related ?? (@UFCrelated) October 12, 2018

In the incident Mayweather referenced, Judah was fined a whopping $250,000 — his entire cut of the fight purse — and his license was revoked for one year. Judah’s father/trainer had to pay $100,000 fine and also had his license revoked for one year. Floyd Mayweather’s longtime business partner Leonard Ellerbe was fined $50,000 and suspended for four months for his role in the brawl.

Considering that amount of money 12 years ago, Mayweather expects the hammer to fall on Nurmagomedov rather harshly when he goes before the commission.

The Nevada Commission already held Nurmagomedov’s $2 million purse after his win over McGregor last Saturday night with no word on when they will release that money to the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

For his part, UFC president Dana White predicated that Nurmagomedov would likely face a fine around $250,000 and maybe a suspension for four to six months but it’s impossible to know at this time how the Nevada Commission will react.

Even if the commission hits Nurmagomedov with a 20-percent fine for his actions, he would end up paying a massive $400,000 penalty as a result.

The final decision on Nurmagomedov’s punishment isn’t likely to come during the meeting on Oct. 24, but the commission may issue an indefinite suspension pending the outcome of a full investigation into the situation. It’s more likely the commission will hold a hearing in November to dish out whatever punishment will be coming for Nurmagomedov and McGregor for their roles in the melee.