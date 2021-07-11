Floyd Mayweather dropped $50k bet on Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor!

Floyd Mayweather has always been sharp at jumping in on the hype of the moment. He did so again on Saturday night, when he tweeted about a wager he placed on the UFC 264 main event between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

The fight went down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was the third time the two men had squared off in the Octagon.

It was the second time that Poirier walked away with a victory under his belt.

The end of the bout came after McGregor broke his leg when taking a step back during an exchange. It immediately brought images of Anderson Silva’s grotesque leg injury to mind.

Though McGregor finished the round and was adamant the bout be noted a doctor’s stoppage, it remained a TKO stoppage victory in favor of Poirier. McGregor left the arena on a stretcher.

No matter how the fight ended, Poirier’s W was also a win for the undefeated former boxing champion. Mayweather tweeted that he had placed a $50,000 wager on Poirier to win. The bet paid off to the tune of $35,714.30.

Poirier was quick to respond to Mayweather jumping on the moment, replying, “I got you champ!”

I got you champ! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 11, 2021

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have a history of making money off of each other

Mayweather was McGregor’s first ever professional boxing opponent. Though he lasted until the 10th round, McGregor succumbed to the former world champion, losing via a TKO stoppage at 1:05 mark. The Irishman lost the fight, but stepping into the ring with a legendary boxer was a sure bet. He walked away with a payday reportedly worth somewhere around $100 million. The event was one of the highest grossing pay-per-view events in history and launched McGregor into another stratosphere of stardom.

UFC 264 Results: Dustin Poirier gets doctor’s stoppage victory after Conor McGregor snaps leg

Dana White sets sights on Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 4

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)