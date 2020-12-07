Floyd Mayweather decides to fight again, but not Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather this week announced that he is once again returning to the boxing ring. It will not, however, be the rematch that former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was hoping for opposite him.

Just a week removed from YouTube sensation Jake Paul’s second boxing knockout, Mayweather announced that he will be facing Jake’s brother, Logan Paul on Feb. 20, 2021, in an exhibition bout.

Like his younger brother, Logan is also a YouTube celebrity. His only other boxing experience is two bouts opposite fellow YouTuber KSI. Paul fought KSI to a majority draw in their first bout, an amateur contest. The fought again in a professional bout, which KSI won via split decision.

Mayweather’s last professional bout was his blockbuster match-up with McGregor, in which he TKO’d the former UFC champion in the 10th round in August 2017.

He traveled to Japan a year later for a high-dollar exhibition bout with kickboxer and mixed martial artist Tenshin Nasukawa, which Mayweather won via first round knockout.

