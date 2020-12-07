HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

hot-sauce-featuredFloyd Mayweather decides to fight again, but not Conor McGregor

LeBron James and Colby Covington

hot-sauce-featuredColby Covington calls out LeBron James after YouTuber Jake Paul KOs former NBA star

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr forever legends

hot-sauce-featuredUFC fighters react to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson and Joe Rogan

hot-sauce-featuredMike Tyson tells UFC’s Joe Rogan he’s fighting Roy Jones Jr. because of Bob Sapp

Floyd Mayweather decides to fight again, but not Conor McGregor

December 7, 2020
NoNo Comments

Floyd Mayweather this week announced that he is once again returning to the boxing ring. It will not, however, be the rematch that former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was hoping for opposite him.

Just a week removed from YouTube sensation Jake Paul’s second boxing knockout, Mayweather announced that he will be facing Jake’s brother, Logan Paul on Feb. 20, 2021, in an exhibition bout.

Like his younger brother, Logan is also a YouTube celebrity. His only other boxing experience is two bouts opposite fellow YouTuber KSI. Paul fought KSI to a majority draw in their first bout, an amateur contest. The fought again in a professional bout, which KSI won via split decision.

Mayweather’s last professional bout was his blockbuster match-up with McGregor, in which he TKO’d the former UFC champion in the 10th round in August 2017.

He traveled to Japan a year later for a high-dollar exhibition bout with kickboxer and mixed martial artist Tenshin Nasukawa, which Mayweather won via first round knockout.

TRENDING > YouTuber Jake Paul claims he’s in talks to fight Conor McGregor

Related > Dana White reveals at least 60 UFC fighter cuts coming by year’s end

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA