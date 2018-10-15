Floyd Mayweather Angling for Conor McGregor Repeat with Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Could Floyd Mayweather really return to the ring opposite UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov?

On the surface, that is a ridiculous scenario. But then again, so was the idea of Conor McGregor crossing over for his first pro boxing bout and taking on the undefeated great on his home turf.

Despite all the odds stacked against it, the mighty dollar eventually won out and Mayweather vs. McGregor happened. Mayweather won, as expected, but McGregor took the fight into the tenth round before the referee stopped it.

Now it appears that Nurmagomedov and Mayweather might be testing the waters to see if they can drum up the same type of interest.

There is certainly an angle to play out. Mayweather is 50-0 in boxing and defeated McGregor. Nurmagomedov is 27-0 in mixed martial arts and also defeated McGregor. Of course, at the end of the day, it will again come down to money.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor are also currently suspended while the Nevada State Athletic Commission investigates the UFC 229 post-fight brawl and issues any sanctions it might be considering.

That hasn’t stopped Nurmagomedov and Mayweather from stirring the pot on social media though…