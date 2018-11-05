Floyd Mayweather Comes Out of Retirement to Face Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14

HOT OFF THE WIRE

November 4, 2018
Floyd Mayweather will come out of retirement to face 20-year old kickboxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14 on New Year’s Eve in Japan.

The news was announced during a surprise press conference late Sunday night with Mayweather appearing alongside Nasukawa in Japan.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to bring a lot of excitement. I’m going to bring a lot of excitement,” Mayweather said at the press conference where the fight was announced. “That’s really want the people want to see.

“This kid right here is very, very special. He’s powerful. He’s fast. He’s strong. I’m older now. I think when it comes to experience, I have more experience on my side but when it comes to youth, youth is on his side. It’s all about excitement.”

Mayweather last fought in August 2017 when he won a 10th round TKO against Conor McGregor, who crossed over to boxing for the fight that became the second biggest pay-per-view of all time.

Mayweather retired afterwards but had been teasing a potential comeback in recent months including chatter about him attempting to challenge reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a boxing match.

While he announced his return to action, Mayweather said the rule set for the fight against Nasukawa hasn’t been determined yet, although sources say there’s very little chance he’ll actually compete in mixed martial arts.

“We’ll talk about that, we’ll get that situated within the next couple weeks,” Mayweather said about the rules and weight class for the fight.

As for Nasukawa, the 20-year old fighter from Japan is currently 27-0 as a professional kickboxer with 21 knockouts. He’s also 4-0 as a mixed martial artist.

Most recently, Nasukawa earned a unanimous decision against former UFC title contender Kyoji Horiguchi in a kickboxing bout promoted by RIZIN.

Now it looks like Nasukawa will step onto the biggest stage of his career for a showdown against Mayweather on Dec. 31 in Japan.

Stay tuned for more information on this event as it becomes available.

               

