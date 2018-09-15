HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather

hot-sauce-featuredFloyd Mayweather Claims He’s Fighting in 2018, but Not Conor McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredHalle Berry Making Directorial Debut in New MMA Themed Movie Titled ‘Bruised’

Sage Northcutt vs Logan Paul

hot-sauce-featuredUrijah Faber Talked to Logan Paul about Fighting Sage Northcutt

Darren Till hugs Tyron Woodley's mom after UFC 228

hot-sauce-featuredDarren Till Has a Moment with Tyron Woodley’s Mom Following UFC 228

Floyd Mayweather Claims He’s Fighting in 2018, but Not Conor McGregor

September 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

Floyd Mayweather claims that he is coming out of retirement once again for a monster payday, but this time it won’t be against Conor McGregor. 

Mayweather on Friday night got into an exchange with Manny Pacquiao, whom he claims is going to fight in December for another nine-figure payout. Though he retired … again … after boxing McGregor in one of the biggest single-day sporting events of all time, a rematch with Pacquiao would like generate more monster numbers.

Mayweather had been toying with the idea of taking a mixed martial arts bout, most likely against McGregor, but returning for a similar payday in his chosen realm of expertise would be a much safer bet. 

TRENDING > VIDEO: Things Get Heated as Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz Face Off in Las Vegas

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA