Floyd Mayweather Claims He’s Fighting in 2018, but Not Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather claims that he is coming out of retirement once again for a monster payday, but this time it won’t be against Conor McGregor.

Mayweather on Friday night got into an exchange with Manny Pacquiao, whom he claims is going to fight in December for another nine-figure payout. Though he retired … again … after boxing McGregor in one of the biggest single-day sporting events of all time, a rematch with Pacquiao would like generate more monster numbers.

Mayweather had been toying with the idea of taking a mixed martial arts bout, most likely against McGregor, but returning for a similar payday in his chosen realm of expertise would be a much safer bet.

TRENDING > VIDEO: Things Get Heated as Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz Face Off in Las Vegas