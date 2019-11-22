Floyd Mayweather claims he’s coming out of retirement, teases ‘spectacular event’ with Dana White

Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement … again.

The undefeated boxer who previously called it a career before returning for a nine-figure payday to face former UFC champion Conor McGregor is apparently plotting another fight.

Mayweather took to his Instagram account to make the announcement after just recently stating that he was not pursuing another comeback.

“Coming out of retirement in 2020,” Mayweather wrote.

The more interesting part of Mayweather’s declaration ties back to another post he made on Instagram earlier this week after attention a Boston Celtics’ game alongside UFC president Dana White.

Mayweather posted a photo sitting next to White along with the caption, “Dana White and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.”

White reposted Mayweather’s message while the official UFC account did the same for the post where the 50-0 former champion stated that he was coming out of retirement.

At this time there are no details on Mayweather’s return or the event he’s teasing with White but it could be in coordination with the longstanding plans the UFC president had previously announced for the launch of Zuffa Boxing.

White has said for over well a year that he planned on launching his own boxing promotion and he was plotting a course for the offices of Zuffa Boxing to open as early as October.

Now White seems to be brainstorming with Mayweather on some sort of working relationship after they previously teamed up for the McGregor fight, which ended up as the second highest selling pay-per-view of all time.

Let the speculation begin on this new announcement but it definitely looks like Mayweather and White will be teaming up for some kind of an event in 2020.