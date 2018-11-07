Floyd Mayweather Claims He Never Agreed to Fight Against Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN

Floyd Mayweather isn’t actually coming out of retirement after all.

Just days after the undefeated boxer announced his return to action for a fight against 20-year old kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan, Mayweather released a statement on Wednesday saying he never actually agreed to a real contest.

Instead, Mayweather says he signed up for a special ‘exhibition’ bout that would only be viewed by some wealthy people willing to pay a lucrative fee to see him compete.

“First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa,” Mayweather wrote on Instagram. “In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan. Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a nine-minute exhibition of three rounds with an opponent selected by the “Rizin Fighting Federation”.

“What I was originally informed of by Brent Johnson of “One Entertainment” was that this was to be an exhibition put on for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee. This exhibition was previously arranged as a “Special Bout” purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight card nor televised worldwide.”

While Mayweather has been teasing a potential return to action for months with possible bouts against Manny Pacquiao as well as UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, it appears this ‘fight’ against Nasukawa was nothing more than a publicity stunt.

“I want to sincerely apologize to my fans for the very misleading information that was announced during this press conference and I can assure you that I too was completely blindsided by the arrangements that were being made without my consent nor approval,” Mayweather said. “For the sake of the several fans and attendees that flew in from all parts of the world to attend this past press conference, I was hesitant to create a huge disturbance by combating what was being said and for that I am truly sorry.

“I am a retired boxer that earns an unprecedented amount of money, globally, for appearances, speaking engagements and occasional small exhibitions.”

RIZIN has released no official statement regarding the news now that Mayweather is officially out of whatever matchup was being proposed against Nasukawa.