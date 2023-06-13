Floyd Mayweather bout explodes into chaos with gangster’s grandson

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 13, 2023
Floyd Mayweather has been making bank since he retired from professional boxing by fighting exhibition bouts. His most recent bout, opposite mixed martial artist and grandson of famous gangster John Gotti, went haywire.

Mayweather and John Gotti III were supposed to have fought an eight-round exhibition bout. The situation has been volatile from the get go, but went over the top when Gotti was disqualified for holding Mayweather too much during the fight.

Referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight during round six, disqualifying Gotti. The grandson of famed American gangster John Gotti of the Gambino crime family in New York, Gotti III was upset with the stoppage and stormed Mayweather.

That led to both men’s corners entering the ring, pushing and shoving, wild punches, and general mayhem.

Video of the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III chaos

Floyd Mayweather banking on exhibitions following Conor McGregor blockbuster

Mayweather has fought seven exhibition bouts since retiring. His most recent professional boxing match was his blockbuster event opposite UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Mayweather toyed with the Irishman, taking him out via TKO in the 10th round, and earning his 50th career victory.

Mayweather vs. McGregor was one of the biggest pay-per-view events in history, raking in hundreds of millions of dollars. In victory, Mayweather reportedly scored a $300 million-plus payday, while McGregor’s share was around $100 million for losing his professional boxing debut.

Conor McGregor sends Miami Heat Mascot to ER

Was the Mayweather vs. McGregor lead-up more entertaing than the fight?

