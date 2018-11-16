Floyd Mayweather Admits He’s Already Made Millions Promoting Rizin, ‘Fight’ Back On

The on again, off again fight between Floyd Mayweather and kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa, presumably under the Rizin FF banner in Japan.

The bout was first announced at a Rizin FF press conference in Japan, for which Mayweather flew to Tokyo to attend and conduct interviews talking about the fight. The fight announcement came as a shocker to most, as he has been more recently linked to talks about a potential boxing comeback with Manny Pacquiao and chatter about fighting UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A few days after the surprise announcement, Mayweather said on social media that he never agreed to fight Nasukawa, that he had been hoodwinked by Rizin. That left many people feeling they had just been “Mayweathered,” as it was certainly an odd circumstance that Mayweather would fly to Japan to promote a bout he had never agreed to.

Now, in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Mayweather said the fight is back on as a three-round boxing exhibition.

“It’s gonna be a little boxing exhibition,” Mayweather said. “No kicking at all. I’m moving around with the guy for nine minutes. And of course it’s gonna be the highest paid exhibition ever.”

In announcing the fight was back on, Mayweather also added fuel to the speculation that his trip to Japan for the initial press conference and subsequent recension of the bout was simply promotional fuel by insisting that he had already made “seven figures” to promote Rizin.

“Just for promoting this event so far, I’ve made seven figures,” Mayweather said.

“People don’t understand. Even when people are like, ‘Floyd fights because he needs money,’ it’s more like this: Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Oprah, they still go out there and do different things and get paid financially great. Like I said before, I’m far from hurting for money. I got a ton of money.”

