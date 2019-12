Flashback video: Dana White praises rising star Nick Diaz at UFC 53

This flashback video brings you Nick Diaz and Dana White from the UFC 53 Post-Fight Press Conference from Atlantic City, NJ.

This was Nick Diaz in the early part of his career having just had his fifth fight and fifth victory within the octagon. White praised him as a rising star and a future main eventer that showed what being a mixed martial artist was all about.

