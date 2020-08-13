Flashback: Sean O’Malley punches his UFC ticket at Dana White’s Contender Series (fight video)

Welcome to the Sugar Show!

Sean O’Malley announced himself to the world at Dana White’s Contender Series Season 2. He landed a one-punch, walk-off knockout of Alfred Khashakyan, leaving no doubt as to whether or not he had earned a UFC contract.

He has since gone on to win all four of his fights in the UFC, including a recent knockout of longtime veteran Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 in June. O’Malley hasn’t simply racked up wins along the way, he’s also become one of the most popular fighters on the roster, due as much because of his engaging personality and colorful hairstyles as his unorthodox and flashy Octagon performances.

On Saturday, O’Malley faces his toughest test to date, Marlon “Chito” Vera, in the UFC 252 co-main event at the Apex in Las Vegas. Will he take his next step into the upper echelon of the UFC bantamweight division?

