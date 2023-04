| FLASHBACK | Nate Diaz almost misses weight at UFC on FOX 7

It’s been 10 years since UFC on FOX 7 took place starring Benson Henderson and Gilbert Melendez in San Jose, CA.

The card also featured a young Nate Diaz who nearly missed weight for his fight with Josh Thompson.

Check out this flashback video we shot at the time.

Diaz would go on to lose the fight via second-round TKO. This is the only time Diaz has ever been knocked out. Check out the full fight card and results below.

Benson Henderson defeated Gilbert Melendez via split decision

Daniel Cormier defeated Frank Mir via unanimous decision

Josh Thompson defeated Nate Diaz via TKO, second round

Matt Brown defeated Jordan Mein via TKO, second round

Chad Mendes defeated Darren Elkins via TKO, first round

Francis Carmont defeated Lorenz Larkin via unanimous decision

Myles Jury defeated Ramsey Nijem via KO, round two

Joseph Benavidez defeated Darren Uyenoyama via TKO, round two

Jorge Masvidal defeated Tim Means via unanimous decision

T.J. Dillashaw defeated Hugo Viana via TKO, round one

Anthony Njokuani defeated Roger Bowling via KO, round two

Yoel Romero defeated Clifford Starks via TKO, round one