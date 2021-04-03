Flashback: Jon Jones talks to Steve-O about Francis Ngannou and UFC pay

Jon Jones has long been at odds with the UFC over his contract. The situation resurfaced recently when the potential megafight between him and newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou became a very public negotiation that has turned ugly.

That’s nothing new either. Jones was a guest on Steve-O’s podcast and discussed not only his issues with how he gets paid by the UFC, but also the potential of one day fighting Ngannou.

Take a look back at Jon Jones talking UFC pay, Francis Ngannou, and more

(Video courtesy of Steve-O’s Wild Ride! – Clips)

