Flashback Fight: Watch UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic’s Octagon debut

As an undefeated prospect (6-0), UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic made his Octagon debut more than eight years ago at UFC 136 in Houston.

Miocic regained the heavyweight belt at UFC 241 in August 2019 avenging a previous loss to former titleholder Daniel Cormier.

Miocic and Cormier are on the cusp of a trilogy bout, but when will it happen?

(Courtesy of UFC)