Flashback Fight: Watch two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes in her octagon debut

Long before Amanda Nunes was a two-division UFC champion she made her Octagon debut at UFC 163 and impressed with a first-round knockout performance.

“The Lioness” solidified her place as the greatest female fighter in history with wins over Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate, Holly Holm, and Valentina Shevchenko. She’s currently riding a 10-fight winning streak. Her last loss was in 2014.

Amanda Nunes is the UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion. She is currently slated to defend the 145-pound belt against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 on May 9 in Brazil, although the current restrictions because of the covid-19 pandemic are likely to change that in some form or fashion.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov rebukes UFC 249 critics: ‘I am Khabib. I am not coronavirus.’

(Courtesy of UFC)