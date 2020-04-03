HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov - Dana White - Tony Ferguson

featuredEditorial: UFC 249 is not about Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 Post-Fight

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov rebukes UFC 249 critics: ‘I am Khabib. I am not coronavirus.’

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor UFC 229

featuredConor McGregor rips on Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Khabib scurried out of the US to home’

Tony Ferguson UFC 229 prefight scrum upset

featuredTony Ferguson reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov withdrawing from UFC 249

Flashback Fight: Watch two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes in her octagon debut

April 3, 2020
NoNo Comments

 

Long before Amanda Nunes was a two-division UFC champion she made her Octagon debut at UFC 163 and impressed with a first-round knockout performance.

“The Lioness” solidified her place as the greatest female fighter in history with wins over Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate, Holly Holm, and Valentina Shevchenko. She’s currently riding a 10-fight winning streak. Her last loss was in 2014.

Amanda Nunes is the UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion. She is currently slated to defend the 145-pound belt against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 on May 9 in Brazil, although the current restrictions because of the covid-19 pandemic are likely to change that in some form or fashion.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov rebukes UFC 249 critics: ‘I am Khabib. I am not coronavirus.’

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA