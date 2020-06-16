Flashback fight: Watch Tony Ferguson brutally stop Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 238

Tony Ferguson brutalized Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 238 to earn his shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249. The title fight never happened, as the match-up was derailed for the fifth time, this time because of the coronavirus lockdown.
Ferguson was then matched up with Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title, which Gaethje won.
Take a look back at Ferguson’s brutal stoppage of Cerrone from UFC 238 in Chicago.
(Video courtesy of UFC)