Flashback fight: Watch Ronda Rousey submit Miesha Tate for the second time

Ronda Rousey was the first UFC women’s champion. She was also one of the most dominant, winning six consecutive UFC bouts before suffering a defeat in her career.

Rousey defeated Miesha Tate in 2012 to become the Strikeforce women’s bantamweight champion. Already holding the UFC championship designation when they met again in December of 2013, stopping her for a second time.

Take a look back at Rousey’s domination of Tate with her second armbar submission of the eventual UFC champion in their UFC 168 co-main event.

(Video courtesy of UFC)