HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredRashad Evans wins on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC 44 USA debut

featuredUFC Champ Julianna Peña on COVID-19 pandemic: “This is just a money grab”

featuredJake Paul wants to start a fighter union for boxing and MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov warns the UFC to ‘be careful’ with their fighters

Flashback Fight: Watch Nick Diaz finish Paul Daley in Strikeforce title bout | Video

January 29, 2022
NoNo Comments

In his final fight before rejoining the UFC, Nick Diaz defended his Strikeforce welterweight title against Paul Daley in a highly anticipated matchup in April 2011.

Diaz stepped away from fighting after a loss to former middleweight champion Anderson Silva in January 2015 that was later ruled a no contest after Silva and Diaz failed post-fight drug tests. He returned to the octagon after six years in a rematch against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. Diaz knocked out “Ruthless” at UFC 47 in April 2004, but Lawler scored the stoppage in the rematch, finishing Diaz in the third round.

Take a look back at Nick Diaz in his prime.

Khabib Nurmagomedov warns the UFC to ‘be careful’ with their fighters

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Jake Paul releases ‘Dana White Diss Track’ | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA