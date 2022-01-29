Flashback Fight: Watch Nick Diaz finish Paul Daley in Strikeforce title bout | Video

In his final fight before rejoining the UFC, Nick Diaz defended his Strikeforce welterweight title against Paul Daley in a highly anticipated matchup in April 2011.

Diaz stepped away from fighting after a loss to former middleweight champion Anderson Silva in January 2015 that was later ruled a no contest after Silva and Diaz failed post-fight drug tests. He returned to the octagon after six years in a rematch against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. Diaz knocked out “Ruthless” at UFC 47 in April 2004, but Lawler scored the stoppage in the rematch, finishing Diaz in the third round.

Take a look back at Nick Diaz in his prime.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

