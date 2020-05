Flashback Fight: Watch Nate Diaz derail the Conor McGregor hype train at UFC 196

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

Nate Diaz surprised the MMA world when he defeated Conor McGregor on short notice at UFC 196. The rematch would take place only a few months later at UFC 202.

TRENDING > Dana White UFC on ESPN 8 post-fight presser: ‘You have to be willing to work hard enough’

(Video courtesy of UFC)