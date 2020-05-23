Flashback Fight: Watch Michael Bisping take UFC belt, avenge loss to Luke Rockhold

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Check out Michael Bisping’s victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 199, where he not only took the middleweight championship belt from Rockhold, but avenged a loss from earlier in his career. 

As Bisping’s career wound down, he hit a high point with the win over Rockhold. Though he won the third season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2003, he had never before felt UFC gold around his waist.

After defeating Rockhold, Bisping would next go on to avenge a loss to Dan Henderson in his first title defense.

His career ended with back-to-back losses to Georges St-Pierre, who took the middleweight belt and then retired, and Kelvin Gastelum. Bisping took the Gastelum bout as a short-notice replacement for Anderson Silva. Already having suffered a detached retina in his right eye, Bisping retired following complications from an injury with his left eye, which he said he suffered in the bout with Gastelum.

Bisping was inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2019.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

