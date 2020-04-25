Flashback Fight: Watch Kevin Randleman knock out Mirko Cro Cop!

Kevin Randleman was one of the most explosive characters both inside and outside of the ring. He proved that on many, many occasions.

One of the most memorable finishes of Randleman’s career came on April 25, 2004, when he scored a brutal knockout of Mirko Cro Cop in the opening round of the Pride Heavyweight Grand Prix. Though he would later lose to Fedor Emelianenko in the quarterfinal round, Randleman plastered Cro Cop, sending him to the canvas before putting his lights out for the night.

Randleman fought in the early days of Vale Tudo tournaments in Brazil before moving on to the UFC where he became one of the promotion’s earliest heavyweight champions.

Though he didn’t have the best record in mixed martial arts, Randleman really was in his element when fought for Pride FC in Japan. The Japanese fans loved “The Monster,” going all-in for his look, his bigger than life character, and his kill or be killed attitude in the ring.

Take a look back at Kevin Randleman’s brutally explosive knockout of Mirk Cro Cop at Pride Total Elimination 2004.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

