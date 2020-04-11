HOT OFF THE WIRE
Flashback Fight: Watch Kazushi Sakuraba snap Renzo Gracie’s arm at PRIDE FC 10

April 11, 2020
NoNo Comments

As PRIDE Never Die Week continues on UFC FIGHT PASS, we take a look back at Kazushi Sakuraba vs Renzo Gracie at PRIDE 10 in 2000. Sakuraba would face members of the Gracie family four different times and become known at “The Gracie Hunter” after winning all four bouts.

Sakuraba was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2017, entering the Pioneer wing.

Kazushi Sakuraba’s Gracie Hit List

Royler Gracie

Sakuraba submitted Royler Gracie late in the second 15-minute round at Pride 8 on Nov. 21, 1999.

Royce Gracie

Royce Gracie’s corner threw in the towel to stop his fight with Sakuraba after 90 minutes of fighting on May 1, 2000, in the quarterfinal round of the Pride Openweight Grand Prix. Sakuraba would go on to lose to Igor Vovchanchyn in the semifinal round of the tournament.

Renzo Gracie

Sakuraba snapped Renzo Gracie’s arm on Aug. 27, 2000, late in the second round of Pride 10.

Ryan Gracie

Sakuraba won a unanimous decision over Ryan Gracie at Pride 12 on Dec. 23, 2000, cementing his nickname as “The Gracie Hunter.”

TRENDING > Joe Rogan’s real-time reaction to UFC 249 postponement

(Courtesy of UFC)

