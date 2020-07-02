HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 exclusive MMAWeekly.com interview

featuredRose Namajunas talks fight preparation, family loss to COVID-19 ahead of UFC 251

UFC on ESPN 12 Fighter Salaries

featuredDustin Poirier tops UFC on ESPN 12 fighter payroll

Dustin Poirier cracks Dan Hooker at UFC on ESPN 12

featuredDustin Poirier defeats Dan Hooker in action-packed UFC on ESPN 12 main event

UFC Poirier vs Hooker live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker Live Results

Flashback Fight: Watch Joseph Benavidez narrowly defeat Henry Cejudo in 2016

July 2, 2020
NoNo Comments

Jospeh Benavidez won a narrow split decision victory over then-future flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo at the TUF 24 Finale in 2016. It was Cejudo’s last career loss.

A perennial contender at flyweight, Benavidez is set for his fourth shot at the UFC belt when he faces fellow contender Deiveson Figueiredo in a flyweight championship rematch at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 on July 18 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Figueiredo won their first match-up, which was also for the UFC flyweight championship vacated by Cejudo. Figueiredo, however, was deemed ineligible to win the belt when he missed weight. They now hope to settle the score and crown a new champion on Yas Island.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Flashback Fight: Ryan Hall taps out the legendary BJ Penn

Flashback: In The Gym with Joseph Benavidez ahead of  UFC 225

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA