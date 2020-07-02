Flashback Fight: Watch Joseph Benavidez narrowly defeat Henry Cejudo in 2016

Jospeh Benavidez won a narrow split decision victory over then-future flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo at the TUF 24 Finale in 2016. It was Cejudo’s last career loss.

A perennial contender at flyweight, Benavidez is set for his fourth shot at the UFC belt when he faces fellow contender Deiveson Figueiredo in a flyweight championship rematch at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 on July 18 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Figueiredo won their first match-up, which was also for the UFC flyweight championship vacated by Cejudo. Figueiredo, however, was deemed ineligible to win the belt when he missed weight. They now hope to settle the score and crown a new champion on Yas Island.

