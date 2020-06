Flashback Fight: Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk defeat Claudia Gadelha for the second time

Joanna Jedrzejczyk held onto her strawweight title after she emerged victorious from her rematch with Claudia Gadelha at the Finale of season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2016. The fight earned Fight of the Night honors and was Jedrzejczyk’s third title defense.

TRENDING > UFC officially cancels Dublin event slated for August

(Video courtesy of UFC)