Flashback Fight: Watch Israel Adesanya shine in his Octagon debut

The UFC middleweight champion made his Octagon debut only two years ago at UFC 221 in Melbourne before beginning his rapid rise. Israel Adesanya would become interim middleweight champion only 14 months after this bout.

“The Last Stylebender” unified the belts at UFC 243 by knocking out Robert Whittaker. He’s defended his title once and is currently an undefeated 19-fight winning streak.

(Courtesy of UFC)