Flashback Fight: Watch Don Frye stop Yoshihiro Takayama in the 2002 Fight of the Year

It has been 13 years since the final PRIDE Fighting Championship event. Take a look back at one of the most memorable fights in the promotion’s history between Don Frye and Yoshihiro Takayama in 2002. Frye ended up winning the epic slugfest and the bout earned Fight of the Year honors in 2002.

(Courtesy of UFC)