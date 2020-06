Flashback Fight: Watch Diego Brandao submit Dennis Bermudez to win TUF 14

Diego Brandao won a UFC contract, as well as Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses, at the Ultimate Fighter 14 Finale in 2011 in an entertaining bantamweight final with Dennis Bermudez.

(Video courtesy of UFC)