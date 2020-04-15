Flashback Fight: Watch Brock Lesnar KO Frank Mir in first UFC title defense

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 15, 2020
Frank Mir spoiled Brock Lesnar’s UFC debut in February of 2008, submitting the WWE Superstar just 1:30 into their bout. A year later, Lesnar had become champion and made his first title defense by knocking Mir out.

Lesnar was an unlikely addition to the UFC roster after having just one fight to his credit prior to inking a deal with the MMA juggernaut. He defeated Min-Soo Kim at K-1’s Dynamite USA in 2007.

After losing to Mir in his first fight in the Octagon, Lesnar won the UFC heavyweight championship just two fights later by toppling Randy Couture. 

Relive his epic rematch with Mir, which headlined the monumental UFC 100 fight card on July 11, 2009.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

