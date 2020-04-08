Flashback Fight: Was Matt Serra’s KO of Georges St-Pierre biggest UFC upset in history?

Matt Serra is far from the most decorated UFC fighter of all time, but he may have pulled off the biggest upset in UFC history when he stopped Georges St-Pierre.

Serra was always one of the more colorful characters in the UFC, bringing with him a strong Brazilian jiu-jitsu pedigree and ever developing hands. But having gone 4-4 through his first eight bouts in the UFC, albeit against some very stiff competition, Serra was never exactly rocketing toward a UFC championship.

That’s exactly how he landed a slot of The Ultimate Fighter, Season 4. That season was dubbed The Combeback. Unlike previous seasons, The Comeback did not feature up-and-coming fighters, instead focusing on athletes that had competed in the UFC but never won a championship. The winner would get a crack at the ever-elusive glory.

Serra fought his way past the likes of Pete Spratt, Shonie Carter, and Chris Lytle to earn his crack at welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre in the UFC 69 main event on April 7, 2007, in Houston, Texas.

It was there that Serra left his broadest mark on UFC history, doing the unthinkable, knocking out one of the greatest UFC champions of all time and cementing his legacy.

TRENDING > UFC 249 reportedly to be hosted on Tribal Lands in California

(Courtesy of UFC)