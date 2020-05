Flashback Fight: Stipe Miocic face-plants Fabricio Werdum to capture UFC gold

(Courtesy of UFC)

Stipe Miocic captured the heavyweight title at UFC 198 in 2016 when he upset Fabricio Werdum on home soil in Brazil. The event took place at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. Miocic silenced the crowd midway through the opening round by knocking out Werdum in front of 45,207 spectators in attendance.

