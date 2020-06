Flashback Fight: Ryan Hall taps out the legendary BJ Penn

Ryan Hall (8-1) took down the UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn with one of his patented submissions, the heel hook, at UFC 232 in 2018. It’s the only time Penn was submitted in his legendary career.

UFC 232 took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California in December 2018.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

