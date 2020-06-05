Flashback Fight: Rose Namajunas silences Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 4, 2020
Rose Namajunas captured strawweight gold at UFC 217 in 2017 by defeating long-reining champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd.

The historic event took place on Nov. 4, 2017 and featured three world title fights. In the fight card’s main event, former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre submitted Michael Bisping to win the middleweight crown while TJ Dillashaw knocked out Cody Garbrandt to regain the bantamweight title.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

